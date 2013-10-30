SANTIAGO Oct 30 Chile posted a fiscal surplus of 0.6 percent of estimated gross domestic product for the January to September period, equivalent to roughly 838 billion pesos ($1.67 billion), the nation's budget office said on Wednesday.

In the July to September period the export-dependent nation posted a small fiscal deficit of around 53.2 billion pesos, equivalent to roughly 0 percent of estimated GDP, the budget office added.

Lower prices for top export copper hurt mining-dependent Chile's revenue in the first nine months of the year, the report detailed.