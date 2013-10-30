SANTIAGO Oct 30 Chile posted a fiscal surplus
of 0.6 percent of estimated gross domestic product for the
January to September period, equivalent to roughly 838 billion
pesos ($1.67 billion), the nation's budget office said on
Wednesday.
In the July to September period the export-dependent nation
posted a small fiscal deficit of around 53.2 billion pesos,
equivalent to roughly 0 percent of estimated GDP, the budget
office added.
Lower prices for top export copper hurt mining-dependent
Chile's revenue in the first nine months of the year, the report
detailed.