SANTIAGO Jan 30 Chile's fiscal deficit widened
in 2014 compared to the previous year as income from its top
export copper fell, and government spending rose.
The South American country posted a fiscal deficit of 1.6
percent of estimated gross domestic product for the full-year
2014, or just under $4 billion, and a deficit of 1.4 percent for
the fourth quarter, the national budget office said on Friday.
That compared to a deficit of 0.6 percent reported a year
ago.
Chile's economy slowed rapidly in 2014, as mining investment
fell and the copper price slid. State-run Codelco, the world's
no.1 copper producer, contributed 8 percent less income to
Chile's coffers than in 2013, the budget office said.
As the copper price has fallen to over five-year
lows, many economists have said the Chilean government may need
to tap into its emergency sovereign wealth fund, but the budget
report showed it has not yet done so.
By year-end the value of the Social and Economic
Stabilization Fund had reached $14.7 billion and its Pension
Reserve Fund was at $7.9 billion, both relatively unchanged from
the third quarter, it said.
