SANTIAGO, Sept 30 Chilean President Michelle
Bachelet said the country's budget will rise 4.4 percent in 2016
compared with this year, a slowdown in spending growth as a fall
in the price of its key copper export has eaten into government
finances.
A year ago, the budget rose 9.8 percent in an attempt to
stimulate the economy, as growth skidded to a five-year-low.
Since then, the copper price has fallen further due
to cooling demand in China, complicating Bachelet's ambitious
tax-and-spend reform drive.
"The price of copper, so important for our income, has
fallen in a significant manner. This impacts on the resources
that the government has," said Bachelet in a televised speech on
Wednesday evening ahead of Thursday's budget.
However, the center-left president said she was sticking to
her pledges to improve education and health services.
Two times president Bachelet returned to power last year,
promising an overhaul of the country's privatized, expensive and
poor quality education system. Large and sometimes violent
protests by students had blighted the administration of her
center-right predecessor.
About a quarter of 2016's budget increase would be earmarked
for improvements to education, Bachelet said in her speech, and
more than 200,000 students would benefit from free university
tuition next year.
The promise of free tertiary education has been a flagship
reform of her government, although for now only the poorest 50
percent of students who attend certain types of institutions
will benefit.
Funds would also go to improve public health services,
strengthen police forces and clean up after a string of natural
disasters, Bachelet said.
The president also emphasized that the government would
continue to show "fiscal prudent management" but made no mention
of its existing stated goal to deliver a zero structural deficit
by 2018, which is likely to be loosened to accommodate the
tougher economic outlook.
On Thursday, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes will present a
more detailed budget to Congress, the first to be delivered by
the economically conservative minister since he took on the role
in May.
