SANTIAGO, Sept 30 Chilean President Sebastian Pinera unveiled an education-heavy 2013 budget bill on Sunday, as he seeks to improve the right's social credentials ahead of October's municipal elections and next year's presidential election.

The budget bill proposes increasing public spending by roughly 5 percent next year, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Sunday as he submitted the proposal to Congress. The measure would bring total spending to about $63 billion, a record high.

Pinera is under pressure to increase spending after more than a year of massive marches over what protesters charge is a stratified and costly education system.