SANTIAGO Nov 12 Casino operator Caesars
Entertainment Corp has agreed to sell a controlling
operating stake in Uruguay's hotel and casino Conrad to Chile's
Enjoy for around $140 million.
Enjoy, which runs hotels and casinos in Chile and
Argentina, said on Monday it will buy a 45 percent stake in
Caesars Entertainment's Baluma unit and will pay for the
acquisition with a planned capital increase.
Enjoy's shareholders approved a capital increase of 75.0
billion Chilean pesos, or $157 million.
Caesars Entertainment has also agreed to buy a 10 percent
stake in Enjoy via the subscription of shares offered in the
planned capital increase.
"Enjoy expects this transaction to generate a positive
impact on its financial situation due to improvements in the
financial structure (and) the incorporation of a company with
solid cash flow creation," the Chilean company said in a
statement posted on the local regulator's website.
The Baluma unit, which operates in Brazil, Argentina and
Uruguay, generated revenue of $157 million in 2011.