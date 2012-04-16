SANTIAGO, April 16 Chile and Canada expanded
their 15-year-old free trade agreement on Monday, which will
include an amendment to give Canadian financial institutions
preferential access to the Chilean market.
The expanded bilateral agreement aims to help financial
institutions develop new markets in the banking, insurance and
asset management sub sectors in Chile, the Canadian government
said in a statement.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper thanked President
Sebastian Pinera of Chile for support of Canada's bid to join
trade talks on the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the statement
said.
"Canada's participation in the TPP negotiations would deepen
trade relationships with many of our important commercial
partners, including Chile," Harper said in the statement.
Canada, Mexico and Japan asked to join the negotiations for
a free trade deal in the Asia Pacific region last November at a
regional summit hosted by U.S. President Barack Obama.
The Trans-Pacific Partnership talks currently include nine
countries - the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Chile,
Peru, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei - that hope to
reach an agreement by the end of the year.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Simon Gardner and
Leslie Adler)