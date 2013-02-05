SANTIAGO Feb 5 Net profit at Chilean steel and
iron ore producer CAP tumbled 47.7 percent last year from 2011
levels due to volatile international iron prices and steeper
taxes, the company said.
Profit totaled $230.78 million for full-year 2012, CAP
said late Monday in a statement to regulators.
Chile's Congress approved changes in tax laws in September
2012. Businesses in the Andean nation face a higher tax rate of
20 percent and fewer loopholes to evade them, though the rate
remains well below Latin America's average of 25.06 percent in
2011, according to accountancy firm KPMG.
"The fall in (iron) prices has started to give way to a
sustained recovery, which has led prices in early 2013 to levels
even higher than before they fell," the company said.
CAP could invest at least $3.5 billion to $4 billion from
2015 to 2018 as it considers plans to propel iron ore production
to 30 million tonnes and diversify into energy generation, Chief
Executive Jaime Charles told Reuters in May.