SANTIAGO, April 27 Financial results for Chilean steel and iron ore producer CAP for the January-March period, as released on Friday (in millions of dollars unless otherwise stated).

Jan-Mar 2012 Jan-Mar 2011 Net profit 84.24 82.58 Revenue 593.10 594.82

($1 = 489.76 Chilean pesos at the end of March)