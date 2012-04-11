* In short term, iron ore prices seen hovering near 1Q
levels
* Iron ore prices seen softening in the longer term to
$100/T
* CAP forecasts sales growth of at least 5 pct this year
SANTIAGO, April 11 Chilean steel and iron ore
producer CAP will invest more than $500 million in
2012, President Roberto De Andraca told reporters on Wednesday.
Iron ore prices will probably remain near first-quarter
levels in the short term, but later fall to around $100 per
tonne, De Andraca said.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content closed
the first quarter at $147.60 a tonne, based on data from
reference price provider the Steel Index.
"For this year, we're looking at prices similar to the first
quarter of $148 per tonne," said De Andraca.
Iron ore prices ended the first quarter up nearly 7 percent,
rebounding from a decline of 19 percent in the last three months
of 2011. Prices were supported by hopes that demand from top
importer China will strengthen as construction activity turns
brisk after winter.
CAP expects its sales to grow by at least 5 percent in 2012,
De Andraca added.
The company's revenue jumped 39.8 percent to $2.79 billion
in 2011.