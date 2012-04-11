* In short term, iron ore prices seen hovering near 1Q levels

SANTIAGO, April 11 Chilean steel and iron ore producer CAP will invest more than $500 million in 2012, President Roberto De Andraca told reporters on Wednesday.

Iron ore prices will probably remain near first-quarter levels in the short term, but later fall to around $100 per tonne, De Andraca said.

Iron ore with 62 percent iron content closed the first quarter at $147.60 a tonne, based on data from reference price provider the Steel Index.

"For this year, we're looking at prices similar to the first quarter of $148 per tonne," said De Andraca.

Iron ore prices ended the first quarter up nearly 7 percent, rebounding from a decline of 19 percent in the last three months of 2011. Prices were supported by hopes that demand from top importer China will strengthen as construction activity turns brisk after winter.

CAP expects its sales to grow by at least 5 percent in 2012, De Andraca added.

The company's revenue jumped 39.8 percent to $2.79 billion in 2011.