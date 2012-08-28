SANTIAGO Aug 28 Chile's top court has rejected
the controversial $5 billion Central Castilla thermoelectric
project, a joint venture between Brazilian billionaire Eike
Batista's MPX Energia SA and Germany's E.ON
, a court source told Reuters on Tuesday.
The much-awaited decision on the planned 2,100 MW plant is a
deep blow to Chile, the world's No. 1 copper producer, which is
already suffering from a creaky energy grid and steep power
prices.
Castilla's planned port and thermoelectric plant will have
to present joint environmental studies, the source said.