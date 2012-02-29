SANTIAGO Feb 29 The world's largest heavy
machinery maker, Caterpillar Inc, expects record sales
and profit this year, as economic activity in China and the
United States picks up, Chief Executive Doug Oberhelman told
reporters during a visit to Chile.
Forecasts by Caterpillar, a bellwether for global spending
and credit conditions, have long been seen as one of the more
telling indicators of future world economic growth or malaise.
"In 2012 we're going to have another year of record sales
and profit," Oberhelman said, adding he sees revenue rising
between 10 and 20 percent this year.
"At the moment, (economic growth in) Asia is dropping a
little, Europe is in recession and the United States is
recovering quite a bit ... We're seeing a little more activity
in China this year."
Caterpillar in January said it expected between $68 billion
and $72 billion in sales during fiscal year 2012 and would
invest about $4 billion on capital expenditures this year.
The company in January reported a 58 percent rise in fourth-
quarter earnings that blew away Wall Street expectations on
record sales of construction and mining equipment, and projected
strong growth for 2012.
Latin America will be the region with the strongest growth
in a few years, Oberhelman added.