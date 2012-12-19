UPDATE 3-Big U.S. companies stay on White House panel despite climate jolt
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
SANTIAGO Dec 19 Large flows of short-term capital are not flooding into Chile in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement of a fresh round of monetary stimulus, central bank president Rodrigo Vergara said on Wednesday.
Latin American policy-makers are worried stimulus measures in the developed world will trigger more capital flows that could further strengthen the commodities-dependent region's currencies, its finance ministers said on Friday.
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazilian real estate company BR Properties SA is contacting advisors for a potential share offering, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.