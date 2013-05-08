BRIEF-Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth
* Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth, receding risks to asset quality and profitability
SANTIAGO, May 8 Recent data shows Chile's robust economic growth is slowing somewhat, central bank president Rodrigo Vergara said in a speech on Wednesday. Chile's economic activity growth in March was the slowest since July 2011, as expansion in the mining and retail sectors was partly offset by declining industrial activity and two fewer working days, the central bank said on Monday.
