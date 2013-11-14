SANTIAGO Nov 14 A "normalization" of global
monetary conditions would be a positive and necessary step, and
Chile is in a good position to deal with it, central bank chief
Rodrigo Vergara said in a presentation on Thursday.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to eventually
roll back its massive stimulus policy, though incoming chief
Janet Yellen has signaled the measure would be needed for some
time.
Open, export-dependent Chile's economy relies greatly on the
health of the global economy and world demand for its key
product copper. Emerging markets like Chile have also benefited
from the Fed stimulus, which has pushed a flood of cheap money
into their higher-yielding assets.
While Vergara thought normalization of the global monetary
stance a "welcome and necessary development", he stressed that a
continuation of global liquidity flows to the developing world
could foster risks as these inflows might go toward consumption
rather than investment.
Another concern is a potentially volatile exit from
quantitative easing, he said.
"Finally, I am concerned about a potential interaction
between the financial uncertainty associated with the tapering
program and the political uncertainty about fiscal negotiations
in the US in the coming months," Vergara added.
In the U.S. growth picked up in the third quarter, but is
expected to struggle in the final three months of the year after
consumer and business confidence was dented by a bitter partisan
budget battle in Washington.
As a result, the Fed has maintained a controversial bond
buying program, while holding interest rates near zero, and
Yellen's prepared remarks bolstered views she would preserve
policy continuity with Bernanke.
The Chilean central bank surprisingly cut interest rates by
25 basis points to 4.75 percent last month, the first move in
over a year and a half, to stimulate moderately slowing economic
growth..