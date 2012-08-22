SANTIAGO Aug 22 World No. 1 copper producer Chile will have "somewhat higher" inflation in the second half of the year but it will remain under the 4 percent ceiling of the central bank's tolerance range, bank President Rodrigo Vergara said on Wednesday.

Economic activity will ease in the second half of 2012 compared with the first six months, Vergara added.

Chile's inflation in the 12 months to July was 2.5 percent, the statistics agency said earlier this month.