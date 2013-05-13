DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
SANTIAGO May 13 There are no signs of massive speculative capital inflows to Chile, but rather long-term foreign direct investment in the country, the central bank's vice president Manuel Marfan said on Monday.
Central bank monetary easing policies in the developed world have contributed to strengthening Chile's peso, as well as other emerging countries' currencies, as investors seek better returns.
