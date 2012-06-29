SANTIAGO, June 29 Chile's central bank only considered keeping its key interest rate pat in June, when it held it at 5.0 percent for a fifth consecutive month, as expected, and said it would monitor external risks, minutes of the meeting showed on Friday.

The rate remains within a neutral range, the minutes said.

The bank held its key interest rate in June, as it highlighted the intensifying crisis in the euro zone, but said domestic markets were still largely stable.