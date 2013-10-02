DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
SANTIAGO Oct 2 Chile's central bank again considered cutting its key rate in September, as the top copper exporter's economy slows and investment cools, minutes of that month's monetary policy meeting showed on Wednesday.
Even so, all five members of the bank's governing board voted on September 12 to keep the rate steady at 5 percent, where it has been held since a surprise cut in January 2012.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage: