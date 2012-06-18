SANTIAGO, June 18 Chile's central bank on Monday held its 2012 economic growth view and cut its inflation forecast as price pressures in the world's top copper producer ease, and said the forecasts assume the bank's key interest rate will stay steady in the short-term.

The bank cut its 2012 inflation expectations to 2.7 percent from a previous 3.5 percent view but held its forecast the economy will expand between 4.0 percent and 5.0 percent this year, it said in its Quarterly Monetary Policy Report.

Chile's GDP grew 6 percent in 2011, but is slowing this year on the back of easing demand from top trade partner China and fallout from the euro zone's debt woes. (Reporting By Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)