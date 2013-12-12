SANTIAGO Dec 12 Chile's central bank is overwhelmingly expected to hold the key interest rate at 4.50 percent at its monetary policy meeting on Thursday, taking a breather after two consecutive cuts to stimulate easing economic growth.

The bank has said the rate is now at a neutral level after 25 basis point reductions in October and November, and that it doesn't foresee any "significant" rate changes.

Both analysts and traders polled by the bank this week expect the rate to be kept steady on Thursday, though a slight majority of analysts expect a reduction in January and most traders see a cut within three months.

"The central bank has provided clear guidance ahead of the policy meeting today for inaction after (two 25 basis point) rate cuts," Jefferies said in a note to clients. "However, we assume that the forward guidance will remain open ended to provide some flexibility against still downside risks to growth."

Chile's two-speed economy makes setting monetary policy tricky.

The Andean country's crucial export sector has been hit by lower global demand dragging on overall economic growth, but domestic demand has remained buoyant.

World No.1 copper producer Chile is forecast to clock 4.2 percent economic growth this year, much softer than last year's 5.6 percent rate but still well above the global and regional average.

On Nov. 19, all five members of the bank's governing board voted to cut the rate, minutes of the meeting showed.

"Contrary to the October minutes, the November document did not emphasize the tightness of domestic vis-a-vis global monetary conditions, signaling the policy rate has already moved closer to what is considered a new equilibrium," Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients.

Elsewhere in the region, several central banks appear to be moving towards softer monetary policy action, or holding fire altogether.

Regional powerhouse Brazil's central bank has signaled it could slow one of the world's most aggressive monetary tightening cycles, while Mexico's central bank held interest rates at a record low earlier this month.

In neighboring Peru, like Chile a commodities-dependent country with strong domestic demand, the bank is expected to leave its key rate unchanged at 4 percent on Thursday following last month's surprise cut.

Chile's central bank will publish the rate decision on its web site at 6 p.m. local time (2100 GMT).