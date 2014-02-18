SANTIAGO Feb 18 Chile's central bank on Tuesday
cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points and
maintained its bias towards more easing as the top copper
exporter's economy runs out of steam.
The reduction in the rate to 4.25 percent had
been widely expected after the bank entered an easing cycle in
October.
However, many in the market had predicted that the bank
would moderate its bias following recent turmoil in emerging
markets, which has led other central banks to raise rates to
defend their weakening currencies.
In fact, the Chilean central bank gave exactly the same bias
towards more easing as it did last month.
"The board estimates that in the coming months it might be
necessary to increase the monetary stimulus to ensure that
projected inflation will stand at 3 percent in the policy
horizon," it said in its post-meeting statement on Tuesday.
It cited lower-than-expected growth in domestic output and
demand, particularly in investment.
The bank also underscored that the Chilean peso has
depreciated and the pace of nominal wage growth has moderated in
recent months.
Chile's inflation stayed within the bank's target range in
January, despite the currency depreciation that made imports
more expensive. Compared to other emerging economies, that has
given the bank more room to try to stimulate the economy by
cutting rates.
"The most important part of the statement is that it repeats
the sentence that the most likely scenario is that they keep
cutting rates," said Sergio Tricio, head of research with
ForexChile.
"We think they could cut by 25 basis points again in March."
The bank had made 25-basis-point reductions in October and
November to take the rate from 5.0 percent to 4.50 percent,
before pausing in December and January.