* 2012 GDP growth seen 4-5 pct from previous 3.75-4.75 pct view * 2012 inflation seen at 3.5 pct from previous 2.7 pct view * Economic slowdown in Chile softer than feared * Cbank says key interest rate at level neutral to economy * Rates seen held for months, hiked by year-end on CPI (Adds Finance Minister, analyst comments) By Antonio De la Jara SANTIAGO, April 3 Chile's central bank on Tuesday raised its 2012 economic growth and inflation forecasts on signs a global slowdown is less severe than expected and reiterated its benchmark interest rate is at levels neutral to the economy. The upward revisions to growth and inflation forecasts raised bets the bank will be pressured to hike its key interest rate and Chile's peso closed above a one-month high versus the dollar. The bank hiked its 2012 inflation expectations to 3.5 percent from a previous 2.7 percent view, which could put pressure on board members to consider raising rates that are so far seen held at 5.0 percent in coming months. The economy of Chile, the world's top copper producer, is now seen expanding between 4.0 and 5.0 percent this year, up from a previous forecast of 3.75 to 4.75 percent range, the bank said in its Quarterly Monetary Policy Report. Chile's gross domestic product growth is still seen slowing significantly from last year's 6 percent expansion. "Activity and demand have grown above forecast ... in part because the external scenario has been less adverse than anticipated," bank president Rodrigo Vergara told Congress as he presented the report, adding that interest rates should follow a trajectory similar to what financial assets indicate. "The board sees rates currently within a range neutral to the economy's expansion," the report said. In monetary policy parlance, a neutral interest rate is one that is seen neither spurring nor curbing economic growth. In mid-March, the bank said that expectations derived from the prices of financial assets forecast the first rate hike toward the end of the year, following recent higher-than-expected inflation readings. "We expect the central bank to remain on hold at 5.0 percent in the near term, with the bias eventually turning explicitly hawkish, from neutral presently, in case the real business cycle momentum remains strong and the recent inflationary pressures persist and propagate," Goldman Sachs' economist Alberto Ramos said in a note to clients. The central bank has held the key interest rate at 5.0 percent since a surprise 25 basis points cut in January, the first reduction in 2-1/2 years, which came on fears of fallout from the euro zone's debt crisis. Those concerns have eased as "several of the risks seen in the previous IPoM have been reduced," the bank said. A drop in consumption in China, the world's top metals consumer, is especially feared in Chile, which produces a third of the world's copper. "While short-term inflation risks have increased, risks from the external scenario continue to be important and their realization could have significant effects on the Chilean economy," the bank's report said. "Therefore, the complex scenario requires a prudent monetary policy." The recent rise in consumer prices has kept 12-month inflation above the ceiling of the central bank's 4.0 percent tolerance range. That, coupled with strong economic activity, domestic demand and unemployment data, has underscored a milder-than-feared slowdown in Chile's small, export-dependent economy. The central bank raised its view for domestic demand growth in 2012 to 5.3 percent from its previous 3.7 percent forecast, saying a downward trend in domestic demand growth will be more paused than previously forecast in the last] IPoM. A sharp drop in unemployment has helped fuel domestic demand. Chile's jobless rate for the December-February period fell to a lower-than-expected 6.4 percent as retail employment picked up, the National Statistics Institute said on Friday. The data represents a near five-year low after a similar 6.4 percent rate posted in July 2007, which was calculated by the government using a different methodology. Later on Tuesday, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain reiterated the Chilean economy is not overheating and this year's inflation will be "significantly lower" than that of 2011. The central bank upped its forecast for this year's average copper export price to $3.7 per pound from the $3.5 forecast in December of last year. Average copper prices are seen dipping to $3.6 per pound next year, the bank said. The bank, however, decreased its forecast for this year's trade surplus to $4.0 billion from its previous estimate of $4.8 billion. Regarding the country's peso currency, the central bank highlighted that it had strengthened around 6 percent against the dollar since December's IPoM, helped by a recovery in copper prices and a more upbeat global economic outlook. "We estimate the real exchange rate is within a range of values coherent with its long-term fundamentals," the bank said. For the bank's Quarterly Monetary Policy Report, please go to here (Writing by Anthony Esposito and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Andrew Hay)