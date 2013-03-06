SANTIAGO, March 6 Chile's domestic risks have gained importance in the short term, central bank head Rodrigo Vergara said in a presentation on Wednesday, citing stronger-than-expected growth and demand indicators.

The bank has previously stated that external risks to Chile's small, export-dependent economy top the local ones.

But Vergara said the Andean country's strong economic showing had not translated into higher inflationary pressures.

The bank has held its key rate at 5 percent since a surprise cut in January 2012, as it weighs slowing global demand against local economic dynamism.