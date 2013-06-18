SANTIAGO, June 18 Shareholders of Chilean brewer
and bottler CCU on Tuesday approved a 340 billion peso
($680 million) capital increase to finance growth plans.
CCU, which has operations in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay,
is controlled by the local Luksic family's Quinenco
holding company and Heineken.
The company is planning to invest around $2.7 billion
through 2020 to increase its productive capacity, Chief
Financial Officer Ricardo Reyes said earlier during the
shareholders' meeting.
CCU's investment is in part destined to finance entry into
neighboring countries and to launch a lacteose business in
Chile.
Shares in CCU closed 0.09 percent lower on Tuesday, slightly
underperforming the blue-chip IPSA stock index, which
ended 0.04 percent higher.