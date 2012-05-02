(Adds details on revenue, EBITDA, share price.)
SANTIAGO, May 2 Chilean brewer and bottler CCU's
first-quarter net profit fell 11.6 percent year-on-year, hurt by
lower sales in Argentina, rising distribution costs in Chile an d
a high year-ago comparison after insurance compensation, t he
company said on Wednesday.
CCU, Chile's largest brewer, said net profit fall
to 40.225 billion pesos ($82.1 million) a s insurance
compensation to cover damages to its facilities caused by a
massive February 2010 earthquake boosted its bottom line in the
first quarter of 2011.
Sales expanded 16.2 percent from the same period of 2011 to
281.482 billion pesos ($1.859 billion), while EBITDA -- earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -- fell
10.5 percent to 69.280 billion pesos.
CCU, which has operations in Chile and Argentina, is
controlled by the local Luksic family's Quinenco
holding company and Heineken.
Shares of CCU closed 0.05 percent lower on Wednesday, before
the results were announced, outperforming a 0.68 percent fall on
the Santiago blue-chip IPSA stock index.
($1 = 489.76 Chilean pesos at the end of March)
(Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Writing by Anthony Esposito
and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)