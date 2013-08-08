SANTIAGO, Aug 7 Chilean brewer and bottler CCU said its second-quarter net profit jumped 36.4 percent from the same period last year to 15.43 billion pesos ($30.6 million), as prices rose faster than increasing costs. CCU, which has operations in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay, is controlled by the local Luksic family's Quinenco holding company and Heineken NV. The company's second-quarter results, as released late on Wednesday (figures in billions of pesos, unless otherwise stated). Second quarter 2013 Second quarter 2012 Net profit 15.429 11.311 Revenue 243.446 218.019 EPS (pesos) 48.44 35.51