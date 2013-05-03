BRIEF-European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly net loss per share of $0.003
* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
SANTIAGO May 3 Chilean bottler CCU said its first-quarter net profit inched up 0.2 percent compared with the same quarter last year as higher sales were offset by an increase in costs.
Net profit reached 40.315 billion pesos ($85.3 million) in the first three months of the year, CCU said.
May 30 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp