SANTIAGO, March 31 Chile's central bank slashed its estimate for 2014 economic growth on Monday, and repeated its bias towards possible further cuts in the benchmark interest rate against a backdrop of easing investment and falling global commodities prices.

The central bank anticipates the economy of the top copper producer will expand between 3.0 percent and 4.0 percent this year, compared to a range of between 3.75 percent and 4.75 percent it forecast previously, it said in its quarterly Monetary Policy Report. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Anthony Esposito; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)