By Anthony Esposito and Antonio De la Jara
SANTIAGO, June 3 Chile's central bank said on
Wednesday it could take longer than anticipated to gradually
start hiking its key interest rate, as economic
growth has been weaker than previously forecast and inflation
has been quicker to cool.
In its quarterly Monetary Policy Report (IPoM), the central
bank cut its view for 2015 economic growth in the top copper
producer to between 2.25 percent and 3.25 percent, from a prior
forecast of 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent, citing soft private
spending and devastating floods in March in the northern part of
the country.
It sees annual inflation ending the year at 3.4 percent,
compared to its previous view of 3.6 percent.
"Somewhat lower dynamism of activity and a somewhat faster
convergence of inflation suggests that, if our base scenario
assumptions are right, the discussion on the gradual withdrawal
of monetary stimulus could be delayed beyond that suggested in
March," the report said.
Central Bank President Rodrigo Vergara said on April 1 that
the central bank's operating assumption was that it would raise
the benchmark interest rate toward the end of 2015 or the start
of next year.
It cut the rate by 200 basis points between October 2013 and
October 2014, but soft economic growth and rising inflationary
pressures - annual inflation has been above its 2 percent to 4
percent target range for over a year - have stayed its hand.
Chile's economy, which grew at a five-year low of 1.9
percent in 2014, has been held back by waning consumer and
business sentiment.
"It is especially worrisome that expectations remain in
clearly pessimistic territory, a situation which if not reversed
will limit the recovery of growth in the second half of the
year," the central bank said.
Ongoing and much-publicized investigations into whether
candidates across the political spectrum financed their
campaigns illegally as well as accusations that President
Michelle Bachelet's son used his connections to help get his
wife preferential access to a $10 million loan also have
undermined sentiment.
Meanwhile, business leaders have complained that Bachelet's
key social and economic policies, including tax, labor and
education reforms, have created a climate of uncertainty and are
crimping investment.
