SANTIAGO, June 18 Chile's central bank said on Monday external financing conditions have become somewhat more restrictive, but the local banking system has the capacity to absorb a severe macroeconomic situation and domestic financial markets are operating normally.

The central bank has not observed a noticeable increase in systemic vulnerabilities in the local financial system and the banking system's average solvency and liquidity indicators remain stable, the bank said in its Financial Stability report, which is published twice a year.