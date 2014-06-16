Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
SANTIAGO, June 16 Chile's central bank cut its 2014 growth forecast for the top copper exporter to a range of 2.5 pct to 3.5 pct, from its prior guidance for a 3.0 percent to 4.0 percent range.
The bank, giving its quarterly monetary policy report on Monday, also raised its 2014 inflation forecast to 4.0 percent from its previous 3.0 percent. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, April 23 White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said talks between Republicans and Democrats in Congress could reach an agreement to avoid a government shutdown as early as Sunday.