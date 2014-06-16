SANTIAGO, June 16 Chile's central bank cut its 2014 growth forecast for the top copper exporter to a range of 2.5 pct to 3.5 pct, from its prior guidance for a 3.0 percent to 4.0 percent range.

The bank, giving its quarterly monetary policy report on Monday, also raised its 2014 inflation forecast to 4.0 percent from its previous 3.0 percent. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)