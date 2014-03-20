FOREX-Dollar tumbles to 7-week low on Trump uncertainty
* Investors cautious after Trump's first weekend as president
SANTIAGO, March 20 Chile's central bank will likely downwardly revise its economic growth projections for 2014 as activity and domestic demand have slowed more than anticipated, bank president Rodrigo Vergara said in prepared remarks on Thursday.
The bank had forecast in December in its last quarterly Monetary Policy Report (IPoM) that Chile's economy would expand between 3.75 and 4.75 percent in 2014.
The next IPoM will be published at the end of March. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Investors cautious after Trump's first weekend as president
MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 Jose Cuervo, the world's biggest tequila producer, is planning a Feb. 8 pricing for its delayed initial public offering (IPO) in a bid to raise up to $1 billion, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Trump's trade stance stokes safe-haven bids for bonds * U.S. to auction $88 bln in coupon-bearing debt * Companies to sell $20-$25 bln in high-grade debt -IFR (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Jan 23 U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Monday with benchmark yields posting their biggest one-day drop in more than two weeks as investor jitters over President Donald Trump's tough stance on trade spurred safe-haven demand for bonds. Moves t