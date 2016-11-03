SANTIAGO Nov 3 The head of Chile's central bank
said on Thursday that greater monetary stimulus may become
necessary if lower inflationary pressures become more
persistent, pointing to the possibility of an interest rate cut.
Speaking at a business forum, central bank governor Rodrigo
Vergara underscored, however, that the bank should not react
strongly to one-off price swings, but that it should remain
flexible.
