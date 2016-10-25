MOVES-Franklin Templeton names Martyn Gilbey UK country head
May 19 Franklin Templeton Investments, a part of investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc, said it appointed Martyn Gilbey as its UK country head, effective Aug. 1.
SANTIAGO Oct 25 The Chilean government declared economist Mario Marcel the next president of its central bank, effective in December when current president Rodrigo Vergara steps down.
Marcel, a member of Chilean President Michelle Bachelet's center-left Socialist Party, was a budget director under a previous 2006 to 2010 government and has worked for the World Bank. (Reporting by Gram Slattery)
May 19 Franklin Templeton Investments, a part of investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc, said it appointed Martyn Gilbey as its UK country head, effective Aug. 1.
* ShotSpotter Inc sees IPO of 2.8 million shares - SEC filing