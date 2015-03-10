(Adds central bank president's comments, background)
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's economy is showing
signs of a moderate recovery and is on a "good footing to start
a process of more intense growth," central bank president
Rodrigo Vergara said on Tuesday.
The convergence of annual inflation towards the bank's 2 to
4 percent target range will take more time than initially
anticipated, Vergara told reporters on the sidelines of an event
organized by Bloomberg.
Chile's economy, which relies heavily on copper exports and
consumer demand, expanded 1.8 percent in 2014, the slowest
since a 2009 recession.
However, the IMACEC economic activity index,
which covers about 90 percent of the economy tallied by gross
domestic product figures, picked up in December and January,
expanding 2.9 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively, from the
same month a year ago.
Asked about the Chilean peso's depreciation versus
the U.S. dollar over the last two years, Vergara said it was
important for the adjustment to happen.
"Chile has made the adjustment, the tradable sector has
started to develop, our current account deficit has fallen
significantly and therefore we are on good footing to start a
process of more intense growth in the coming quarters."
Consumer prices are seen rising a hefty 0.7 percent in
March, while the key interest rate is seen staying on hold at
its current 3.0 percent through the rest of the year, a monthly
central bank poll of analysts showed earlier on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Anthony Esposito;
Editing by Grant McCool and Andre Grenon)