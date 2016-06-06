SANTIAGO, June 6 Chile's central bank on Monday lowered its economic growth forecast for 2016 due to weakness in the key mining sector and a drop in investments, adding that any hikes to the benchmark interest rate would occur at a somewhat more "paused" pace than previously thought.

The bank, in its quarterly Monetary Policy Report (IPoM), cut its 2016 gross domestic product growth projection to a range of 1.25-2.0 percent from a previous view of 1.25-2.25 percent. It left its forecast for 2017 economic growth unchanged at 2.0-3.0 percent. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito & Antonio de la Jara Editing by W Simon)