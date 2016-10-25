(Adds context, comments from economist)
By Antonio De la Jara and Gram Slattery
SANTIAGO Oct 25 The Chilean government said on
Tuesday that economist Mario Marcel will be the next president
of its central bank, effective Dec. 10, when current President
Rodrigo Vergara's five-year term comes to an end.
Marcel, a member of Chilean President Michelle Bachelet's
center-left Socialist Party, has been one of the bank's five
governing board members since October 2015.
He was a budget director at the finance ministry between
2000 and 2006, and has also held various positions at
international non-governmental organizations, including the
World Bank and Organization of Economic Cooperation and
Development.
"I think this is a moment in which the central bank has
managed to achieve its monetary policy goal ... I think there is
an opportunity to build on that base and maintain these
achievements," said Marcel in televised comments.
In Chile, new appointments to the central bank board must be
ratified by the Senate, but the appointment is a political
choice made by the sitting president.
Traditionally, the role has alternated between candidates
associated with the two major right-wing and left-wing political
coalitions. Vergara is considered politically conservative.
BBVA chief economist Jorge Selaive said Bachelet may have
missed an opportunity to depoliticize the role but added that
Marcel had "tremendous experience." He would likely adopt a
mildly expansive monetary policy in coming months, as expected
by the market, said Selaive.
"So long as inflation remains under control, it will
probably be his turn to deliver a bit more monetary stimulus to
the economy," he said.
Chile's central bank has held its benchmark interest rate
steady at 3.5 percent since January, though a
recent cooling of inflation has led to speculation among
analysts that the bank will cut the rate 25 basis points within
the next six months.
(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Antonio de la Jara, Editing by
Rosalba O'Brien and Steve Orlofsky)