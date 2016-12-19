(Repeats item with no change to text, attaches to corrected
SANTIAGO Dec 19 Chile's central bank forecast
2017 GDP growth of between 1.5 and 2.5 percent on Monday, a
downward revision from its previous forecast of 1.75 to 2.75
percent growth.
In its quarterly IPoM economic report, the bank said that
its base case regarding monetary policy is similar to that in
various market forecasts, which point to expectations of two 25
basis point rate cuts.
The bank also revised down its inflation forecast for 2017
to 2.9 percent from a previous view of 3.1 percent.
