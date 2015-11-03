SANTIAGO Nov 3 In the short term, 12-month
inflation in Chile could drop below 4 percent, the top end of
the central bank's tolerance range, but would then again rise
past that level, bank president Rodrigo Vergara said on Tuesday.
Vergara also said that a recent toilet-paper collusion
scandal was negative for the recovery of consumer and business
sentiment, both key indicators for Chile's economic wellbeing.
Chile's competition regulator said last week that Chilean
forestry company CMPC had colluded with PISA, purchased
by Swedish-owned SCA in 2012, for at least a decade to
control nearly 90 percent of the nation's toilet paper and
tissue sales and kept prices higher.
