SANTIAGO Nov 27 Inflation in Chile should end
the year closer to 3 percent, instead of 3.5 percent as the
central bank previously expected, the bank's vice president was
quoted as saying in local newspaper El Mercurio on Sunday.
Sebastian Claro also told the paper that there would not
likely be significant changes to economic growth forecasts in an
upcoming report by the central bank.
But inflation below the central bank's target of 3 percent
in 2017 would not necessarily merit a change to the interest
rate, Claro said in the interview - echoing remarks by central
bank head Rodrigo Vergara on Thursday.
"What could justify a movement ... is an expectation that
inflation will remain low in 2018," Claro was quoted saying,
adding that the bank would also have space for a rate cut if an
economic recovery takes longer than expected.
The central bank's inflation tolerance range is 2 to 4
percent. The consumer price index eased to 2.8 percent in
October.
