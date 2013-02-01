UPDATE 1-ECB divide dampens demand for long-dated euro zone bonds
* Doubts grow whether stimulus can last with policymakers split
SANTIAGO Feb 1 Chile's central bank only considered keeping its key lending rate on hold last month against a backdrop of brisk domestic growth and controlled inflation, the minutes of January's monetary policy meeting showed on Friday.
All five members of the bank's governing board voted to keep the rate steady at 5 percent, where it has been held since a surprise cut in January 2012.
* Doubts grow whether stimulus can last with policymakers split
SAN FRANCISCO, June 1 State governors and city mayors were quick to claim the mantle of U.S. leadership in fighting climate change after President Donald Trump said on Thursday the country will pull out of the Paris climate agreement.