SANTIAGO, June 2 Higher-than-expected inflation
in recent months merited "a certain degree of caution" when
setting the benchmark interest rate, the central bank board said
in the minutes of its May monetary policy meeting, when it held
the rate at 4.0 percent.
The minutes showed the bank also weighed a 25 basis point
rate cut as an option, but not a rise, as it balanced slowing
growth in Chile and key copper buyer China in its decision.
The decision to hold the rate was unanimous, according to
the minutes.
For a link, see here
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien Editing by W Simon)