SANTIAGO Dec 3 The decision to hold Chile's benchmark interest rate last month was unanimous and the central bank did not have another rate cut on the table as a possibility, given the inflation risks, minutes from the meeting showed on Wednesday.

On Nov. 18, as widely expected, the bank held the rate at 3.0 percent, after bringing its recent easing cycle to a close.

Annual inflation, which has jumped up to 5.7 percent, well above the bank's 2 to 4 percent tolerance range, had been "the most significant news undoubtedly" of the last month, the minutes said.

