SANTIAGO, June 26 Chile's central bank board weighed weaker-than-forecast economic activity and cooling inflation and wages as it decided to hold the benchmark interest rate at 3.0 percent this month, minutes from the meeting showed.

The bank, which has held the rate since October, maintained its neutral bias and did not put either a rate cut or rise on the table, according to the minutes of the June 11 meeting published on Friday. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien Editing by W Simon)