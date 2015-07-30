UPDATE 1-Kenya's foreign exchange reserves hit record high last week
NAIROBI, May 3 Kenya's central bank held $8.309 billion in foreign exchange reserves at the end of last week, a record high for a weekly close, the central bank data showed.
SANTIAGO, July 30 Chile's central bank board considered a rate hold "the only plausible option" at its last monetary policy meeting on July 14, minutes from the meeting showed on Thursday.
The bank emphasized that recent economic activity data had indicated that investment in the top copper exporter was not recovering as fast as originally forecast, while persistently high inflation also remained a key concern.
Most analysts expect the bank to keep the rate on hold at 3.0 percent for at least the rest of the year. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien)
NAIROBI, May 3 Kenya's central bank held $8.309 billion in foreign exchange reserves at the end of last week, a record high for a weekly close, the central bank data showed.
TORONTO, May 3 Ecoasis, a Canadian real estate developer, has started a strategic review of the Bear Mountain resort in British Columbia, which could lead to a potential sale, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.