SANTIAGO, July 30 Chile's central bank board considered a rate hold "the only plausible option" at its last monetary policy meeting on July 14, minutes from the meeting showed on Thursday.

The bank emphasized that recent economic activity data had indicated that investment in the top copper exporter was not recovering as fast as originally forecast, while persistently high inflation also remained a key concern.

Most analysts expect the bank to keep the rate on hold at 3.0 percent for at least the rest of the year. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien)