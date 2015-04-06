SANTIAGO, April 6 Some board members of Chile's central bank see inflation taking longer than initially anticipated to converge towards the center of its 2 percent to 4 percent target, minutes of the bank's March 19 monetary policy meeting said.

The decision to hold the key interest rate steady at 3.0 percent was unanimous and no other option was weighed at that meeting, the minutes showed. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)