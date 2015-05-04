SANTIAGO May 4 Chile's central bank remains neutral on monetary policy, according to the minutes of its April 16 policy meeting, when the bank held the benchmark interest rate steady at 3.0 percent for the sixth month in a row.

The central bank lowered the rate by 200 basis points between October 2013 and October 2014 to stimulate a flagging economy but has since paused to allow above-target inflation to cool. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)