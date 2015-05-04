BRIEF-Gardner Denver announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Gardner Denver announces pricing of its initial public offering
SANTIAGO May 4 Chile's central bank remains neutral on monetary policy, according to the minutes of its April 16 policy meeting, when the bank held the benchmark interest rate steady at 3.0 percent for the sixth month in a row.
The central bank lowered the rate by 200 basis points between October 2013 and October 2014 to stimulate a flagging economy but has since paused to allow above-target inflation to cool. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)
* Gardner Denver announces pricing of its initial public offering
SINGAPORE, May 12 The dollar traded below an eight-week high against the yen on Friday, with the near-term focus on whether forthcoming U.S. economic data would provide the catalyst for further gains in the greenback.