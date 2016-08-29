SANTIAGO Aug 29 Chile's central bank board only weighed an interest rate hold at its Aug. 11 policy meeting and kept its benchmark rate steady at 3.5 percent while changing its bias towards neutral from being tilted to rate rises, minutes of the meeting published on Monday said.

"The Research Division proposed as the only option to keep the policy rate at 3.5 percent, and to communicate that the trends of recent months advised postponing the normalization of monetary policy," the minutes said. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien Editing by W Simon)