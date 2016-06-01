BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy announces establishment of reserve-based lending facility on Canadian assets
* TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces establishment of reserve-based lending facility on Canadian assets
SANTIAGO May 31 Chile's central bank considered no other options when it held the rate steady at 3.5 percent at its monthly monetary policy meeting in May, minutes from that meeting showed on Wednesday.
In recent meetings, it had also considered a rate hike in order to cool stubbornly high inflation, but that was now falling in line with expectations, the minutes said. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom)
* Alcentra Capital corporation announces offering of common stock