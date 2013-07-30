DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
SANTIAGO, July 30 Chile's central bank considered cutting its key rate in July, as the export-dependent nation's economy slows and investment cools, the minutes of the monetary policy meeting showed on Tuesday.
Even so, all five members of the bank's governing board voted on July 11 to keep the rate steady at 5 percent, where it has been held since a surprise cut in January 2012.
